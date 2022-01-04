MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Staffing shortages caused by the pandemic combined with severe weather are wreaking havoc on the nation’s airports.
Five flights out of Memphis International Airport have been canceled this morning:
- Delta Flight 3533 To Minneapolis,
- Delta Flight 5050 To New York,
- Delta 2912 To Salt Lake City,
- American Flight 4915 To Washington D.C.,
- American Flight 5260 To Washington, D.C.
Two arriving flights have also been canceled:
- Delta Flight 4766 From New York
- American Flight 5260 From Washington, D.C
You can check your flight status at FlyMemphis.com