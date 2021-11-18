MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis driver has reportedly been convicted for a four-vehicle crash that injured two of his sons.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Derrick Lynn Harris, 37, has been convicted on two counts each of vehicular assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and DUI. Harris has also been convicted of four counts of DUI-child endangerment and reckless driving.

The district attorney’s office says the crash happened July 7, 2018. At around 10:30 p.m. that night, Harris reportedly rear-ended another vehicle on Raleigh-Millington Road near King’s Glen Drive, causing two other cars to crash into them.

The district attorney’s office says Harris’s 9-year-old son was critically injured, while his 11-year-old son was hospitalized in non-critical condition. Memphis Police reportedly learned that neither child was properly restrained.

According to the district attorney’s office, Harris told one of the officers, “Yeah, I been drinking. It’s my birthday.”

The jury reportedly convicted him Wednesday after 40 minutes of deliberation. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January.