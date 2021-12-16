MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church will host “Gas Up for Blessings,” giving away free gas for three hours this weekend.

According to the press release, the church will give away free gas for three hours, or 400 cars, whichever comes first. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Senior Pastor Bartholomew Orr said the church created the event to help and support Mid-South families.

“We’re just supporting those who need an extra boost to get to work, to see family members, or save a little money,” Pastor Orr said. “It’s important to do more than tell people about the love of Christ. We must show them by giving.”

The church will be hosting the event at Shell Gas Station located at 2711 Range Line Road in Memphis.