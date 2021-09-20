Memphis charter school confirms student’s death after COVID diagnosis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frayser Community Schools officials confirmed Monday that a student enrolled at Martin Luther King College Prep high school died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The school said it was informed of the death Sept. 11. The student was not identified and the school did not provide other details, but officials said she had been out of school since Aug. 16 due to an unrelated issue.

No other students had been around her within weeks of her diagnosis, they said.

Letters were sent home to MLK parents informing them of the loss, and letting them know that grief counselors would be available during the week.

The school’s complete statement is below:

“September 11, our school community learned of the heartbreaking loss of a Martin Luther King College Prep student due to COVID-19. The network was informed that the student had been out of school since August 16 due to an unrelated issue before being diagnosed with COVID-19. Out of respect for the family, this is the only information we are able to provide at this time.

Every death from this virus is one met with immense sorrow; but there is especially profound grief when it is the passing of one of our students. Our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to the family, friends, teachers, and all who knew the student–who one MLK College Prep teacher described as “a bright young girl who was a joy to have in class.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis has seen at least three pediatric deaths, and at one point the hospital peaked with 33 COVID patients in the hospital to just two patients last week.

In early August, 11-year-old Jordyn Franklin of West Memphis, Arkansas died after a COVID diagnosis.