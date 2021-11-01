MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peabody hotel in Memphis celebrated its historic 152nd anniversary Monday afternoon with a grand party.

During the event, President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber Beverly Robertson was inducted into the hotel’s Duck Walk Hall of Fame.

The Peabody’s Duck Walk Hall of Fame was created in 1996 to recognize those who have made significant contributions to Memphis.

Robertson has served as President and CEO since 2019 and currently serves on a number of community and national boards, works with nonprofits across Memphis, and was named one of USA TODAY’s “Women of the Century”.

Born and raised in Memphis, Robertson spent 19 years in marketing and communications with Holiday Inn Worldwide before she started her won company, TrusT Marketing. She was also President of the National Civil Rights Museum in 1997 and led a $43 million fundraising campaign to finance the museum’s massive renovation.