MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice announced that a Memphis attorney, George Skouteris, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after a scheme to defraud his clients.



According to a press release from the DOJ, a jury in April found Skouteris guilty after four days of deliberation.

The DOJ said that Skouteris, between 2007 to 2013, defrauded clients by settling the cases without informing clients. THen, the DOJ said, Skouteris would forge their endorsements on settlement checks made payable to him and the client.

The Department of Justice said that Skouteris then deposited these checks into a bank account he owned.



Skouteris was sentenced by a US District Court to 30 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release.

Skouteris has also been ordered to appear on November 30 to provide further information about restitution.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.