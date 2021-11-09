MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A outdoor public art installation in the medical district is creating a powerful visual image of the number of pedestrians killed on the streets of Memphis last year.

Local artist Colin Kidder created the artwork called ‘Naming”.

The 3D art is made of colorful crosswalk cutouts and represents the 69 people who died in pedestrian accidents.

They are all identified by their first name and a different design.

“There is power in a name, and it’s one thing to say 69 people were killed and another thing to say Jessie and John were killed,” said Kidder.

Kidder spent a month coming up with unique artwork for each person.

“I don’t know any of the people personally, but you do form some type of attachment working and kind of thinking about a person,” said Kidder

He said he wanted to honor them and help save lives.

“I just see people that had lives and loved ones, and I would like for all of us to look at that and care enough to maybe change something,” said Kidder.

The field of pedestrian art is near a busy crosswalk at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center on Madison.

UTHSC police say they’ve seen close calls when it comes to people dodging drivers. They are hoping the display will remind drivers to slow down.

“We have lights, and our officers are out there directing traffic, but still it’s nice to have reinforcements, and hopefully this display will do that,” said Deputy Chief Arley Knight.

The art installation is a partnership between UTHSC and Memphis Medical District Collaborative.

The Heights Community Development Corporation commissioned the artwork over the summer for its neighborhood.

It will be at UTHSC for about a month.

So far this year, 64 people have died in pedestrian accidents in Memphis.