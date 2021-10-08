MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is teaming up the the Shelby County Health Department to administer drive-thru vaccinations to our four-legged furry friends.



This event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10 at two locations in Memphis. No appointments are required. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Per the Health Department, they require that all dogs must be leashed and remain in the vehicle, cats must be secured in a crate and people must wear a mask over their nose and mouth.

Rabies vaccine fees for cats is $10, and for dogs, it is determined by the residence and reproductive status of the dog. Per the Health Department, the costs are as follows:

Cash or credit card are accepted payment methods.



The available locations are: Orange Mound Community Center and the Shelby County Health Department.



The Orange Mound Community Center is located at 2572 Park Avenue. On Saturday, they are offering the following services for both dogs and cats: rabies vaccinations, DA2PP shots for dogs, FVRCP for cats as well as free microchipping for dogs and cats.



On Saturday, the site will offer low-cost rabies vaccinations and license tags, which are required by Tennessee state law for all cats or dogs. On Sunday, the Orange Mound site will only be offering rabies vaccinations and license tags.



According to the Health Department, the Orange Mound Community Center site will offer DA2PP shots for dogs. The shot, “protects dogs against five serious illnesses among dogs including parvovirus”



They are also offering FVRCP vaccinations for cat owners. This vaccine, “protects cats against three serious illnesses.”



An alternative site is the Shelby County Health Department, located on 1826 Sycamore View Road. They will be offering rabies vaccinations only, Saturday.



On Sunday, the Health Department will offer rabies vaccinations, dog and cat vaccinations as well as free microchipping.



For more information, see the Memphis Animal Services Facebook page below or visit the Shelby County Health Department website.

