MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime at Christmastime is a major concern for many Memphians, and how to stay safe is on the forefront of a lot of people’s minds.



WREG’s Jerrita Patterson spoke with a security expert, who said now, more than ever, we must remain on high alert.

She spoke with Bennie Cobb, a former law enforcement officer, who has decades of experience dealing with criminals.



“This should be a season for joy and celebration, but it’s also one of the most dangerous seasons, the season for opportunists,” Cobb said.



Recently Memphis Police began alerting the public as they look for those involved in several cases of holiday heists.



Earlier this week, the Exxon on the 3000 block of Poplar was robbed. The man in black jeans, casually walks in demanding cash with his gun drawn.



Minutes after midnight, the day before Thanksgiving, two armed men rushed into the City Gas Express along S. Third Street, demanding money. Then, they left as quickly as they arrived.

“One of the scariest things going on right now, is the amount of violence going on at gas stations,” Cobb told us.



Days earlier, a man pumping gas found himself the target of a pair of thieves.



Police said one woman exited the car while making sexual advances, just before pulling out a pistol and stealing the man’s wallet.



Police said the pair got away in a 2011 to 2017 Blue Dodge Journey.



It’s not just prices in our area, but Mr. Cobb said crime is also on the rise. That’s why you have to be on high alert, to avoid being taken advantage by would-be crooks.