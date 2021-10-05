MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It has been announced that a memorial service will be held for Andrew “Drew” Rainer, a 22-year-old Rhodes College student who was killed in a home invasion by Rainess Holmes on Sunday.

Mass in celebration of Drew’s life will be celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church on Friday, October 8th at 2:30 p.m. There will be a visitation in the St. Peter parish hall at 1:00 p.m. and a rosary prayed in the church at 2 p.m.

Contributions to Rainer’s memorial fund can be accepted here.

The student news publication at Rhodes established a memorial page for Rainer here.