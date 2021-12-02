DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for DeSoto County Thursday night as they search for a missing man and woman from Ohio.

MBI says Anita Nugent and Donald Nugent of Columbus, Ohio were last seen on Monday, November 29 in the 100 block of Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast, Florida.

They are believed to be in a 2011 red Infinity G37 with Mississippi tag DAN2613.

Family members say Anita and Donald Nugent suffer from a medical condition that may impair their judgment.

MBI described Anita Nugent is as a 75-year-old woman, five feet one inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Donald Patrick Nugent is described as a 79-year-old man, five feet six inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

MBI says Anita was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans and Donald was last seen wearing a red Indiana University sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Desoto County Sheriffs Department at (662)-469-8027.