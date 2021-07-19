1-year-old Mississippi boy found safe

UPDATE, 2:10 p.m.: The Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Zion Amar Williams has been canceled. He has been located and is safe, according to state officials.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Monday for a 1-year-old boy from Coldwater, Mississippi.

Zion Amar Williams was last seen around 7:30 Sunday night in the 700 block of Highway 306 in Tate County, MBI said.

He is with a woman named Heather Cox, and they are believed to be in a white GMC crew cab truck pulling an 18 to 20-foot flatbed trailer traveling south on Highway 55.

MBI released this photo of the truck and trailer.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zion Amar Williams and Heather Cox, contact Coldwater Police Department at 662-622-7979.