1-year-old Mississippi boy found safe

UPDATE, 2:10 p.m.: The Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Zion Amar Williams has been canceled. He has been located and is safe, according to state officials.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Monday for a 1-year-old boy from Coldwater, Mississippi.
Zion Amar Williams was last seen around 7:30 Sunday night in the 700 block of Highway 306 in Tate County, MBI said.
He is with a woman named Heather Cox, and they are believed to be in a white GMC crew cab truck pulling an 18 to 20-foot flatbed trailer traveling south on Highway 55.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zion Amar Williams and Heather Cox, contact Coldwater Police Department at 662-622-7979.