MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA is slashing its bus services because so many of its drivers are out sick with COVID.

Starting Tuesday morning, MATA will reduce its weekday service to a Saturday schedule.

It’s going to create a hardship for thousands of memphians who rely on the bus to get to and from work.

MATA says it will remain on a Saturday schedule through the next three weeks.

To help ease the burden on riders, MATA is releasing its new bus tracking software early.

It’s called a “MATA Tracker”.

Starting Tuesday you can visit “mata transit dot com” to see real-time locations of buses, and see how full they are.

Hundreds of MATA workers have tested positive for COVID.

Many other city services have also been impacted.

Memphis police and firefighters are having to work overtime to make up for being short-staffed, trash collection is behind, and the city’s 311 phone service has been working with about half the staff it normally does.