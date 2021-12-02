MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many downtown routes will be detoured on Saturday, Dec. 4 to accommodate the St. Jude Memphis Marathon, The Memphis Area Transit Authority announced on Thursday.

In Thursday’s announcement, MATA said full downtown service will not be available until late Saturday afternoon but shuttle buses will be available for riders to go between Downtown and other locations in the morning.

Due to expected congestion, customers should plan for possible delays until late afternoon.

MATA also said management personnel will be available at each shuttle location to assist with transportation needs.

See which routes will be impacted by the marathon here.