MATA rolling out Ready! transportation service to Memphis neighborhoods Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you “Ready?” A new transportation program from Memphis Area Transit Authority launches Monday morning for underserved communities needing access to transportation.

It’s called Ready! and it will roll out vans, starting at 6 a.m. in the Boxtown, Whitehaven and Westwood neighborhoods for short distance on-demand travel.

Riders can reserve a pick up or drop off in these areas by phone to complete short distance errands, including trips to the grocery store, doctors’ appointments, and other places in their community, or connect to fixed route buses for further travel.

The service vehicles are also accommodating for people with disabilities.

It runs from 6 in the morning to 7 at night, Mondays through Saturdays.

The CEO of MATA says once the pandemic hit, it highlighted the need for the program.

“We are trying to do something a little bit different to encourage people to be using public transit so that we can keep things, keep access to jobs, medical, schools and recreation available to those communities,” Gary Rosenfeld said.

For a limited time only, the service is free. After a while, payments can be made online, in the Go-901 mobile app, or with cash onboard the Ready vehicles.