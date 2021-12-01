MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Area Transit Authority will pay tribute to a Civil Rights pioneer Wednesday by saving a seat on every bus.

Dec. 1st marks the 66th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ stand on an Alabama bus, refusing to give up a seat that was marked for white riders only.

MATA will honor Parks, the “Mother of the Civil Rights Movement,” in a fitting tribute by reserving the first passenger seat on every MATA bus.

Each of these seats will have a commemorative sign displayed on them, honoring both Parks’ legacy and her dedication to the Civil Rights Movement.

“We celebrate Rosa Parks’ tremendous contribution to the civil rights movement,” said MATA’s Chief of Staff Bacarra Mauldin, “Her courage, grace, dignity, and refusal to tolerate injustice transformed the entire nation.”

Rosa Parks’ arrest sparked a bus boycott and lawsuit, which led to the desegregation of Montgomery’s transit line and inspired others to join the push for Civil Rights.