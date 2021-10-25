CRENSHAW, Miss. — Crenshaw Police said that mass shooting happened last night at an apartment complex in Crenshaw, Mississippi, a tiny town of just a few hundred people.



Crenshaw police are handling the investigation, and they confirmed last night that three were killed and others were injured.



The shooting happened outside at the Marie Lyles Meadows apartments on Jones Street. Police have not made any official statements, or said anything about a suspect, but officers have been busy all night at the scene.



Dozens of evidence markers were placed down indicating bullet casings, but details are still coming in at this time.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.

