New health order requires masks in Shelby County K-12 schools, preschools and daycares

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is requiring all students, teachers, staff and visitors in K-12 schools, preschools and daycare centers mask up indoors beginning Monday.

The department issued an amended health order Friday morning, following CDC guidance.

“This amendment is deemed necessary because Health Department data indicates an alarming increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases in recent weeks,” the department said in a release. “More than one quarter of the current active cases are among those 17 and younger. Regional hospitals also report an increase in COVID-19 pediatric cases, many of whom require intensive care and ventilatory support.”

Coronavirus case counts in the Mid-South →

The department said it had consulted with school districts on the mask requirement.

The new health order also strongly encourages employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated employees, including those who are asymptomatic.

View the text of the health order here.

“Protecting the health of Shelby County children is one of the Health Department’s highest priorities,” Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor said in a release. “Masks, when worn correctly and consistently over the nose and mouth, have been shown to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious respiratory diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends masks in schools, which serve many children under the age of 12 who are not yet able to be protected from COVID-19 through vaccination.”

Thursday, Shelby County reported 4,383 active cases of COVID-19. More than one in four cases were among children, the health department said.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Japan-USA relations helped by Iowa hogs

New York energy and Japanese culture inspire local artist

Biden remarks on the July Jobs Report

Little Rock Mayor imposes mask mandate in public places

Carjacking suspects on Deerskin

Deerskin Carjacking victim

More News