MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S Marshals service is looking for a murder suspect last seen in Olive Branch, traveling toward Memphis.

Clarance K. Lowe, 24, should be considered armed and dangerous, they said. He may be in a brown 2011 Chevy Malibu MS tag KOKO32 or a 2018 black Nissan Altima, no tag.

He is believed to be accompanied by his girlfriend Jamia O. Robinson, 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the INV/TFO Mario Grady at 601-431-0489 or mario.grady@usdoj.gov.