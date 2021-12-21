MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is looking for his stolen dog after he was carjacked near Interstate 240, city officials said.

According to Memphis Animal Services, the man was driving a white 2002 Toyota Tundra near Denison Road and Jamaica Avenue on Monday when he was pulled over by two men and carjacked. His rat terrier named Trixie was in the truck.

Trixie is wearing a collar with a rabies tag and phone number on it, but she is not microchipped. MAS did not have a photo of her, but said she about 15 pounds.

She “could have been thrown out anywhere” and “is very much loved by the owner,” they said.



MAS said that there is a $1,000 reward, no questions asked, for the safe return of the dog.



If you think you’ve seen this dog, call (901) 482-1911 or (901) 685-7485, or contact one of the numbers on the ID tag.