MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Mississippi man who was wanted in connection to a mass shooting has been arrested in Memphis, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.

The deadly shooting happened in Crenshaw, Mississippi around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 24 at the Marie Lyles Meadows Apartments on Jones Street.

The shooting left two dead and three injured.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Quenten Taylor was detained at an apartment complex off Garden Grove Circle without incident.

The Quitman County Sheriff’s Department arrested Juanthean Williams, who was also involved in the shooting, on Dec. 5.

Taylor has been charged with two counts of felony murder charges and three counts of aggravated assault.