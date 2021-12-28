MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man wanted for capital murder during a traffic stop near Wolfchase on Monday.

Officers were on a routine patrol around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center on Giacosa Place off of Germantown Parkway when they observed a car with a broken brake light and the driver not wearing a seatbelt.

Police observed that the passenger of the vehicle, Vaddrick Hatchett, had an active warrant for capital murder in Holly Springs.

As police searched the vehicle, they found a stolen gun, sandwich bags, a digital scale and 193 grams of marijuana.

Hatchett claimed ownership of the items found in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Hatchett was charged with multiple crimes including theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with intent and unlawful possession of a weapon.

His bond is set at $10,000.