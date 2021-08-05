Man shot in head during alleged robbery in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A man survived being shot in the head during an alleged robbery in Frayser, and Memphis Police are looking for suspects.

The victim told police around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, he was robbed by two armed suspects on Watkins near Interstate 40.

He said they took about $250 in cash and a Smith & Wesson .40-cal. pistol he said may have belonged to his girlfriend. They then drove off in a white Trailblazer eastbound on I-40.

The man followed them in his car, but said they shot at him near Watkins and I-40. He was hit, and drove to a gas station for help.

Video from that gas station shows the man walking and talking.

Police responded and said they said they found the man shot once or twice in the back of his head. Two windows of his Honda Accord were shot out.

Officers observed “a lot of blood loss,” according to a police report. The victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

The victim was able to give police a phone number for the people he said shot him, but did not know their names. Officers said they were unable to find shell casings at the scene.