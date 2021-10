MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Friday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened on Gainsville Avenue near Ashburn Street. Memphis Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene. Police describe the suspect as a slim man wearing a ski mask.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.