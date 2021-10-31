MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A man is in the hospital Sunday afternoon after being shot in the parking lot of a Marshall County Dollar General.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department detained a person in connection to the shooting, so they say there is no longer a threat to the community.

Early indications are that the suspect was trying to carjack a customer and end up shooting the victim multiple times in the chest. Minutes after the shooting, law enforcement was on scene and was able to detain the suspect.

Surveillance footage was pivotal in the investigation and it showed detectives everything that happened leading up to the shooting.

The victim was airlifted to a Memphis area hospital in critical condition. He is still alive as of Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Kenny Dickerson described the shooting as sad, saying “This particular area is no different from Memphis or any other place that you might be this day and time. It can happen anytime any day anywhere to anybody. Period, that’s the bottom line.”

The person who was detained is believed to be the gunman. He’s expected to be charged with attempted first degree murder among other charges.

The store will be closed for the rest of the day.