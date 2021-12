MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis officers responded to a shooting that left a man dead Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Dove Creek Drive near Winchester Road. When MPD arrived, they found one man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information is released.

If you have any information on this shooting, call 901-528-CASH.