MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after police say her ex-boyfriend shot her multiple times after ramming into her car.

The woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, Jay Walker, was chasing her down Riverdale at 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

Walker managed to catch up with the victim just before ramming her car two times in front of the BP on Riverdale and Raines, police say.

Police said Walker got out of his vehicle, walked to the woman’s car and shot at her through through the driver side window.

The woman was struck three times on her left side.

According to police, Walker got back into his car and rear ended the woman again, attempting to push her car out into traffic.

The woman was taken to Regional One. She later identified Walker by photo.

Walker was charged with attempted first degree murder.

His bond is set at $200,000.