MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he attempted to burn down his ex-girlfriend’s home.

On Nov. 22, police got a call from a woman saying the father of her child, Ladarius Guy, was following her home from a concert.

She was told to drive to the nearest police precinct and when she arrived she told officers that Guy was threatening to kill her. She also stated that Guy told her that he would commit suicide after killing her.

Police said the woman was starting to fear for her life because Guy had been harassing her for the past four months since their break-up. According to court documents, Guy previously vandalized her property and slashed her tires.

Officers followed the woman home from the police precinct, and during the ride, she said she received a call from Guy saying he was burning down her home.

When officers arrived, they said they found the house on fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, and investigators obtained video from a neighbor’s security camera showing a car matching the suspect’s vehicle at the house shortly before the fire started.

The fire department said the fire was intentionally set.

Guy was taken into custody and charged with harassment and arson.