WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – – An Arkansas family is in a tough spot after their West Memphis home on Mimosa Drive burned down.

Elijah Bass said the flames broke out around 5 a.m. but he didn’t wake up until his 5-year-old daughter came running into the bedroom after she heard the smoke detector go off.

“As I went in the hallway the whole living room was already in a blaze,” Bass said.

Bass jumped into action and smashed a bedroom window before helping his pregnant fiancee Felicia and two of his young children climb out.

“I was like ‘the baby in the crib!’ ” Felicia said. “Don’t forget about Boog!”

Bass, a 26-year-old Marion police officer, plunged back into the inferno.

“I have severe asthma,” he said. “The smoke was all through the house. It was hard to breathe. It was hard to see but I had to do what I had to do.”

Thankfully, he was able to wisk his 1-year-old daughter to safety.

“My thing was last one out,” Bass said. “I should be the last one out and I made sure of that.”

The fire happened on December 1st. Bass said his insurance is only covering a fraction of the loss while he and his family stay in a hotel.

“It’s real hard because everything is coming out of pocket,” Bass said.

Thankfully, his neighbors and fellow offices are donating items like clothes. Also, Zachary Handgun Training in Marion is holding a special class on December 18th where all the proceeds will go to the family. It will be held at Agape Christian Center at 9 a.m.

“I’m very grateful,” Bass said. “It really brought tears to our eyes, you know?”

“I’m just thankful we all got out and no one was hurt,” Felicia said. “This will be the best gift I could ever ask for on Christmas. Material things, nothing else, all this is what matters to me at the moment.”

Bass said the fire was caused by an outlet that malfunctioned. Sadly, their cat died but he was able to save their dog.