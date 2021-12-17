MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man Thursday after they said he was associated with two vehicles being stolen.

Detectives responded to a scene at the MPD Mt. Moriah station that involved a stolen BMW. According to the affidavit, Laterrio Woods, 20, was located on the 1700 block of Boxberry Lane in Whitehaven when the stolen vehicle was found.

When asked about the car, Woods said he was riding with a friend on the way to another friend’s home and ran from the police when they showed up because he knew the vehicle was stolen.

Police said he also admitted that another passenger got out of the BMW earlier that morning to steal a white Buick LaCrosse. The BMW and Buick were then driven to a friend’s home on Boxberry Lane.

Both Woods and the other suspect were arrested.

This is not Wood’s first run-in with Memphis police. In July, he was charged with theft of property and burglary after he and another suspect allegedly broke into a Subway on the 700 block of E. Parkway South Boulevard in Midtown. He then jumped over the counter to steal a cash register that reportedly had around $150 inside.

Woods is being charged with theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.