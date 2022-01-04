MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged for robbing a woman for her paycheck in broad daylight in Hickory Hill, authorities say.

Police said the robbery occurred at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Hickory Hill on Dec. 14 around 3 p.m.

According to court reports, 22-year-old Marcus Stewart approached a woman’s vehicle in the parking lot and demanded the money that she had just cashed from her paycheck inside of the Walmart.

The woman told police that Stewart was standing behind her in line when she cashed her check.

The woman said she refused to give Stewart the money initially but he pulled out a handgun, snatched the envelope and fled the scene in a silver Ford EcoSport.

On Monday, officers located the silver Ford on Ridgeway and took Stewart into custody.

He was charged with aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.