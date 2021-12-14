MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Investigators need help finding a man who busted in and robbed two South Memphis elementary schools.

Memphis Police said a man forced his way into Ida B Wells Elementary on Sunday night (Dec. 12) and Larose Elementary on Monday night (Dec. 13).

Police said the suspect stole some food and attempted to steal a 72-inch smartboard at one of the schools.

Investigators said he left the scene in an unknown model blue sedan with front passenger side damages.

No arrest has been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.