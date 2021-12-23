MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis family is mourning after police say a man was robbed and beaten in his Raleigh home.

Jason Emmons’ wounds were so serious he didn’t survive. His wife spoke with WREG but prefers to not share her name.

“We’re just broken that he’s gone,” she said.

She said she lost contact with him on December 15th. She said they were separated but still talked every day.

“We were concerned,” she said.

So, she and his father went to the home on Prince Andrew Cove several days later and found the house had been ransacked. They also found Emmons behind a couch barely conscious. They say he was naked and covered in blood from what turned out to be severe head trauma.

“I’ll never get the picture out of my face,” his wife said. “I’ll never be able to let it go.”

She said Emmons was pronounced brain dead at an area hospital Thursday morning.

“Me and his family, his sisters and parents made the decision to let him pass,” she said.

Investigators are still searching for Emmons’ attackers and they claim the crooks also stole his Toyota Highlander. His wife says she doesn’t know why anyone would want to hurt him.

“Because there’s nothing if he had that he wouldn’t have given them to give them to let them leave,” she said. “I would like for justice to be taken care of.”

Emmons leaves behind a teenage daughter.

If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.