MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is recovering in the hospital after being rescued from a burning home Tuesday morning but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2200 Jefferson Avenue at 8:39 a.m. where smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Firefighters found a man that was lying at the entrance and pulled him to safety. He was treated at the scene and transported to the Regional One Burn Unit in critical condition.

The fire was brought under control after 9 a.m. It caused more than $150,000 in damages and did damage to the home next door.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.