MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a relative on Friday, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said.

Myles Wiseman III, 47, was convicted on two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, two counts of incest, and one count of rape. According to Weirich, the sexual assault began in 2012 when the victim was 13 years old.

The victim said she was repeatedly raped at another relative’s home and in Wiseman III’s work van. In 2015, the victim told the Child Advocacy Center about the sexual assaults.

After Wiseman III was indicted in 2016, he reportedly told the victim on a recorded jail call that “if you tell the truth I’m going away for 25 years.” Wiseman III also encouraged other family members to convince the victim not to attend court.

Weirich said Wiseman III told the victim to write a letter denying her previous statements about the sexual assaults, which began soon after he was released from prison on carjacking and kidnapping convictions.

Wiseman III is currently in custody and waiting for sentencing.