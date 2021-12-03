MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to the 2016 shooting death of a man in Parkway Village, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says.

According to the DA’s office, 27-year-old Jonathan L. Smith of Olive Branch entered guilty pleas to counts of second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

The DA’s office says Smith was one of several men responsible for the death of 29-year-old Bertram Thompson.

Thompson was killed on February 4, 2016, in the area of Outland Road and Cromwell Avenue. The DA’s office says passing drivers found Thompson face down in the intersection with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the DA’s office, surveillance showed the suspects riding in a red pickup truck that was later found burned in a filed in Robinsonville, Mississippi. The truck reportedly belonged to one of Smith’s relatives.

Smith has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. The DA’s office says three codefendants are scheduled to be in court next week.