MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man robbed three people at gunpoint at a Jackson Avenue Exxon Tiger Mart on Sunday.

The suspect’s name: Marshall Marshall, age 19.

Police said around 4 a.m. Sunday, a man in a black ski mask and hoodie walked up to a group of people in a vehicle at the gas station, pointed a gun at them and told them to “empty their pockets.”

The victims told police the man then got into a white Chevy Avalanche and drove away. They were able to write down his tag number.

Officers spotted the vehicle a few minutes away at another store nearby. The driver ran away when police approached, but officers caught him and Tased him.

Police say he had a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen out of Bartlett, and the tags on his Avalanche were registered to a Dodge Charger.

Marshall is charged with attempted aggravated robbery, theft of property, evading arrest, resisting detention and several firearms-related charges. He denied the charges against him, police said.