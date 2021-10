MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is dead after a domestic violence incident in Whitehaven.

Police say officers responded to a wounding call at a home on Graceland Drive at just after midnight Saturday, October 16.

Memphis Police say a man was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Officers detained a woman who was identified as the suspect.

According to police, the man’s death stemmed from a “domestic violence situation.” Memphis Police say no charges have been filed at this time.