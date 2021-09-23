Man killed with his own gun as love triangle leads to murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to a wounding call on September 22 in the 3000 block of Bestway Drive in the Airport Area. Maxcine Jones told police that she invited Demarcus Linsey over, a romantic partner of hers, to her home that she shared with her boyfriend.

According to police, her boyfriend, Martavious Calhoun arrived home earlier than expected. When Calhoun arrived home, he found Linsey hiding in his bedroom closet.

As a result, Calhoun and Linsey started fighting. Police said that in the altercation, a handgun fell from Calhoun’s waist. Linsey grabbed the gun and pointed it at Jones, and he told her to get his personal effects.

According to police, while Jones was getting Linsey’s belongings, Calhoun and Linsey fought again. At that point, Linsey shot Calhoun multiple times with his own gun.

Police said that Linsey then ran from the residence and was arrested on Tchulahoma and Shelby Drive.

Police said they searched the area and found a Springfield Armory 9mm in a backyard. Police checked the clip and found 11 spent rounds and one live round on the scene.

According to records, Linsey has been charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Linsey’s bond is listed at $75,000. He is set to appear in court on September 24.