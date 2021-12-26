MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bolivar Police said they responded to a shots fired call around 7 am on Sunday at the CB&S bank ATM.



Police said that Laterrence Smith died from an apparent gunshot wound after he approached a vehicle leaving the ATM in a “loud and aggressive manner.”

Bolivar Police said that an occupant of the vehicle pulled out weapon and shot Smith, which resulted in his death.



Police are still investigating at this time, and they said no charged have been filed at the moment.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.