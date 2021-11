MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were on the scene Tuesday night of a shooting in Cherokee.

According to police, a man was shot at 3125 Sharpe Avenue before 7:30 p.m. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at the time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

