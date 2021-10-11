MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Westwood-area man has been indicted in the shooting death last year of a 12-year-old boy and the critical wounding of another person.

According to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, a grand jury indicated Daylyn Byers, 22, on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first degree murder involving serious bodily injury, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Investigators said the drive-by shooting happened on Sept. 28, 2020 in the 700 block of Crillion Drive in southwest Memphis following a series of altercations involving a group of people.

Deuntay Davis, 12, was struck in the chest and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 24-year-old man nearby was shot in the back and hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

Witnesses said Byers, who lived nearby, made threats about shooting multiple people earlier that day. He was identified as the shooter by surveillance video of him driving away from the scene.

Buyers is being held in Shelby County Jail on a $1 million bond.