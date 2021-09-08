Man indicted after 1-year-old child shot in car at Frayser store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was indicted by a grand jury after his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child was shot while waiting in a car at a Frayser grocery.

Markiss Scurlock was indicted on felony counts of criminally negligent homicide, aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

The child was shot May 22 in the parking lot of a supermarket in the 3300 block of Watkins.

According to the district attorney’s office:

“Investigators said Scurlock, 33, and his girlfriend had gone to the store with the two children to pick up groceries. After shopping, Scurlock loaded the groceries into the car while his girlfriend retrieved her bank card and went back inside to complete the purchase.

“Scurlock put the baby, Kingston Jenkins, in a car seat and put his six-year-old son on the seat next to him. Scurlock returned the shopping cart to the front of the store, and as he walked back to the car he heard a gunshot.

“He told investigators that as he opened the car door, his son jumped from the front seat to the back seat and said ‘I didn’t do it.’ He then saw the baby with a gunshot wound to the head. The baby was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Scurlock’s pistol, which he had left in his wife’s purse, was on the front passenger seat partially in the holster.”