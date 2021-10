MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene Monday afternoon of a shooting at 4112 Laconia Lane in Parkway Village.

Police say a male victim was shot and sent to Methodist South hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers went to Methodist South and located the victim who is in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.