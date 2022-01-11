MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a woman after police say she and another man robbed her ex-boyfriend.

According to the affidavit, Meredith Crizer and the victim had been in an on-and-off relationship, and she slept in the shed behind his home in North Memphis.

On Dec. 11, police said Crizer drove to the victim’s home with an unknown man, and the victim let them inside to get out of the cold. Once inside, they got into an argument about needles, police said and the unknown man began knocking on the door asking to come inside to use the restroom.

The victim told police once inside, the man began punching him. As the victim tried to get to his bedroom for a knife, police say he fell to the floor, and the man struck him twice with an iron, knocking him unconscious.

Once the victim regained consciousness, the unknown man wrapped his hands, legs and mouth with duct tape.

MPD said while the victim was duct taped, he saw Crizer take $160 and a debit card that the victim said was loaded with $300. The victim also stated that the man threatened to kill him after constantly asking him “Where’s the money.”

Crizer and the man fled the scene after stealing the victim’s car, cellphone and two televisions, according to police.

She is being charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and theft of property.