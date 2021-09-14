Man gunned down at Holly Springs house

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A Mississippi man was gunned down early Tuesday morning after answering his front door, and the triggerman is now on the run.

Chief Grant Glover said the person fired half-a-dozen rounds around 4:30 at a house on Spring Ridge Cove. All six hit the victim, identified as 46-year-old Tarnard Mosley, who was standing inside the doorway. 

It happened with the victim’s family inside, who watched as Mosley collapsed before help could arrive.

Holly Springs Police have a suspect in custody, identified as Tony Johnson Jr. No mugshot was available.

They are also looking for Cassel Vaughn, who they said was a person of interest who may have been at the scene when the shooting happened.

Off-camera, neighbors described this as a case of retaliation. Police are still working to confirm. 

Chief Glover said home surveillance cameras may aid in this investigation.

People we spoke with on and off camera calling this a bold and brazen attack, as it happened less than a five-minute walk from where law enforcement remain on patrol.

Chief Glover says they are following up on several leads, in order to bring closure to the victim’s family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Holly Springs shooting

R. Bernard Funeral Services under state investigation

Family held hostage in home

Vaccines during pregnancy: COVID-19 spike in unvaccinated pregnant women

Dramatic body camera video of Kansas apartment complex fire

Police pursuit ends at Memphis Zoo

More News