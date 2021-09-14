Man gunned down at Holly Springs house

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A Mississippi man was gunned down early Tuesday morning after answering his front door, and the triggerman is now on the run.

Chief Grant Glover said the person fired half-a-dozen rounds around 4:30 at a house on Spring Ridge Cove. All six hit the victim, identified as 46-year-old Tarnard Mosley, who was standing inside the doorway.

It happened with the victim’s family inside, who watched as Mosley collapsed before help could arrive.

Holly Springs Police have a suspect in custody, identified as Tony Johnson Jr. No mugshot was available.

They are also looking for Cassel Vaughn, who they said was a person of interest who may have been at the scene when the shooting happened.

Off-camera, neighbors described this as a case of retaliation. Police are still working to confirm.

Chief Glover said home surveillance cameras may aid in this investigation.

People we spoke with on and off camera calling this a bold and brazen attack, as it happened less than a five-minute walk from where law enforcement remain on patrol.

Chief Glover says they are following up on several leads, in order to bring closure to the victim’s family.