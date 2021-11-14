MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly three weeks after his dog was shot and killed during an attempted robbery, a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran and retired social worker has been given a new pup.

William Carter was shot in the foot, and his dog Major was killed while he was filling up his truck at a gas station on Lamar in Orange Mound.

Carter said a masked man came out of nowhere and shot Major when the dog jumped from the back seat to the front of his vehicle and growled at the man.

“I realized how valuable Major was because he protected me to the end,” said Carter. “To the end of his life, he protected me.”

After seeing his story, a WREG viewer contacted Carter and said she wanted to buy him a new dog.

“I was just thrilled at what she did, you know. It really touched my heart,” Carter said.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, paid the adoption fee at Memphis Animal Services, and Saturday, Carter went to the shelter to pick out a dog.

It didn’t take Carter very long to find a brown, 1-year-old pit bull he said looked exactly like Major.

“Everyone I have sent the picture to thought it was Major reincarnated,” said Carter.

Carter said he couldn’t wait to bring the dog home next week. The dog he named Duece still has to be neutered and vaccinated.

Carter said since the shooting, he’s afraid to go out at night. He is hoping Duece will make him feel safe again in his own home.

“It’s man’s best friend. If you just love them, they’ll love you,” said Carter.

Carter has been undergoing physical therapy and hopes he won’t need surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot.

The gunfire also damaged his truck. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to buy him a new vehicle and pay for his medical expenses.

“The most horrifying thing is the smell of that blood. I mean, it won’t get out of this truck, and I can just see Major laying there in a heap,” he said.

Police are still looking for the shooter. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, click right here.