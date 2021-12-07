MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison after federal prosecutors said he was found passed out in a car with a gun and drugs inside.

Nicholas Marshall, 36, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm, The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the DOJ, Memphis Police were notified on October 4, 2020 about a man who was unconscious in a silver Volvo parked on Spottswood Avenue.

The DOJ said that when officers arrived, Marshall was slumped over the wheel of the car, with the horn blaring and a gun on his lap.

Officers then seized the gun and began to give assistance to Marshall until he became alert and responsive again. The DOJ said that Marshall was treated by paramedics at the scene.



According to the Department of Justice, the firearm was a Rossi .357 revolver was loaded with five live rounds. In addition, police said a search revealed that Marshall had 91 Xanax pills and two bags of cocaine weighing 3.9 grams on his person.

According to the DOJ, Marshall already had seven prior felony drug convictions for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Because of the multiple felony convictions, Marshall is prohibited by federal law to possess a firearm or ammunition.



A District Judge sentenced Marshall to the mandatory minimum 188 months in federal prison with three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.