MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Memphis.

Police say they responded at 4 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting at the Century Arbors apartment complex off Macon Road near Whitten.

They found a man with gunshot wounds inside an Infiniti that had been carjacked. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Wednesday morning, traffic was being diverted due to the crime scene markers, which are stretching down parts of Century Center Parkway.