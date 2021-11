MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday morning, Memphis Police responded to a call on the 1500 block of Boxwood Street after a man was found unresponsive after what appeared to be blunt force injuries.



Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene. This investigation is ongoing.



MPD has not released any suspect information at this time.



MPD is asking if you know anything to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip to the CrimeStoppers website.